PHOTOS: What ex-NRL stars did during Northern Rivers visit

The current NSW State of Origin coach and Channel 9 Sports commentator Brad Fittler, plus former NRL player Greg Alexander, with BCHS students in Ballina at the BISC.

RUGBY league stars Brad Fittler and Greg Alexander visited the Northern Rivers and met young fans in Mullumbimby, Ballina and Lismore this week as part of the NSW Rugby League tour.

On Monday afternoon, Fittler and Alexander completed a training session and a volunteer recognition ceremony at Mullumbimby Leagues Club with children from the U10, U11 and U12 teams.

On Tuesday morning, the players visited the Lismore PCYC and shared some time with around 20 children from the Fit For Life program.

Later on Tuesday they travelled to Ballina, where they visited the Ballina High School Rugby League Academy.

Alexander spoke to the young Ballina residents about road safety with Year 10 students on behalf of NSW Transport.

The league star spoke from personal experience, after losing his younger brother in a crash in the early 1990s.