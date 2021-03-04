Photos: The people who made the NRL game possible at Oakes
When you go to a sporting match, spare a thought for the people behind the scenes who make the event happen so you can cheer on your team.
When the National Rugby League held a trial game between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors on February 27, at Oakes Oval, Lismore, a small army of people worked behind the scene to ensure the day went smoothly.
From security checking tickets and COVID-19 regulations, to catering, seating, refereeing, cleaning and bumping in and out all the gear, there’s more to a game of rugby league than two team turning up.
Meet some of the wonderful people who help make our major events a success.
Canteen
Marist Brothers Rams Lismore ran the canteen at the NRL match and said chips, hotdogs, pies and water were in high demand.
Canteen supremo Mary Flanagan said fans were great for supporting the local rugby league club.
Friendly service, best steak sandwiches ever, $2 bottled water and free apples, you could not ask for more.
Grounds
Ensuring the football field is in top condition is a critical role to ensure a successful sporting event. Robin Patch said the team had done a “fantastic” job in making sure the ground was in tip top condition.
Security
Hernes Security’s Levi Loughlin said ensuring everyone enjoyed a safe day out is paramount to a successful sporting event.
Police
Richmond Police District officers patrolled the event and Superintendent Scott Tanner said the crowd was well behaved before, during and after the game.
“I commend Lismore City Council and he NRL for running such a well managed event,” he said.
Supt Tanner said he welcomes future major sporting events coming to Lismore.
St John Ambulance
A crew of St John Ambulance volunteers had a presence on the Hill at Oakes Oval as well as in the stands in case anyone needed first aid.
Broadcast
NRL NSW Television commentator Duane Neville ensures that fans unable to attend in person can tune in and follow the game no matter where they are.
Referees
Without match officials, there can be no games.
Agree with them or not, they have a vital role in the game.