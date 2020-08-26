PHOTOS: The new-look Coles store everyone is talking about

COLES Alstonville has officially opened the doors to its redeveloped store today, showcasing a new look and feel and an improved product range.

Customers can enjoy the new look bakery, with fresh bread delivered daily from the Coles Ballina store — a first for Alstonville —, an increased grocery range with a wider array of healthy food options, a speciality cheese range within the dairy section, as well as a new scoop and weigh unit, and much more.

The new look bakery, with fresh bread delivered daily.

A Coles spokesman said the store had been tailored to meet the needs of busy shoppers, with customers increasingly looking for convenient, healthy and prepacked meal solutions.

“Coles customer research has found that one in three customers do not have the time to cook from scratch and 52% are not interested in cooking more at home,” he said.

As part of the refresh, Coles’ new ready-made ‘Coles Kitchen’ convenience foods range is new to the store, including quick and easy meals across Italian, Asian, Indian and Australian cuisines.

“In response to these customer trends, while continuing to offer a full range of deli products, the servery has been changed to a great range of meats, seafood, smallgoods, cheese and antipasto in a variety of pack sizes,” the spokesman said.

Coles Alstonville manager Robert Grentree welcomed customers to the new-look store.

Alstonville Store Manager Robert Greentree was very happy to welcome customers to the new-look shop.

“We’re proud to be showcasing the new upgrades at Coles Alstonville to the local community. The store will now feature an extended range in grocery, dairy and bakery departments, which we know they will love,” he said.

“We know that convenience and variety is important to our customers, so we’re excited to be offering a wider selection of items across the entire store and our team are excited and ready to assist customers with their shopping needs.”