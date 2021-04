Cathy Adams I have worked at The Northern Star for 16 years, as a photographer and now, a digital producer. I love that our work gives us the opportunity to help and inform people in a changing world. Full Profile Login to follow

In 1954, a young Queen Elizabeth arrived on the Northern Rivers with her dashing young husband by her side.

She had been Queen for only two years and was the first reigning monarch to visit Australia.

Almost 70 years later, the Queen will farewell her prince at a small funeral service at St George's Chapel on Sunday morning AEST.

To commemorate Prince Phillip, we have compiled a gallery of photos from the royals' visit to the Northern Rivers.