PHOTOS: Swans crush Bombers in thriller at Oakes Oval
FROM the first bounce the Lismore Swans were on fire when they took on old foes Ballina Bombers at Oakes Oval on Saturday
After getting a shellacking the last time the Swans hosted their rivals, this game saw a complete reversal of fortunes.
At the final score the Swans defeated the Bombers 11.9-75 to 6.6-42.
In the first quarter the Bombers went all out to rein in the red-hot Swans but in the second quarter the home side showed they were playing with heart and head.
Two minutes into second quarter, Tom Standish then Matt Sorenson booted a goal each and from then on, the Swans led the scoreboard.
As the final siren sounded the Swans were jubilant in this match which coach Joey Mitchell described as “a great game of firsts.”
“It’s our first win since the finals last year,” he said.
“It’s the first under 2020 captain Eoghan McNutt and for promoted reserves player Remi Jeanneret, 16.”
McNutt was ecstatic and embraced his players with a smile as wide as the ground.
After the match and holding a well-deserved beer, McNutt he said he felt “55 feet tall.”
“It just clicked today,” he said.
“I think we’ve had a few tough weeks with low numbers, injures and suspensions and not been able to show their full strength.
“This win is 100 per cent worth all the blood, sweat and tears and makes this so much sweeter.”
McNutt said being able to train on the full size Oakes Oval was a big part of their victory.
“This is 100 per cent part of the success today,” he said.
“Look at Rami, this is his first game on a real ground, all his previous games were at Mortimer (Oval) and it can be intimidating.”
Rami said he was thrilled to be part of a winning team in his debut match.
“Everyone was so supportive, it was great,” he said.
Ballina captain Johathan Gourlay who himself played a rugged game, was gracious in defeat.
“It was a pretty tough day,” he said.
Four talented teens new to the Ballina squad also showed finesse; Hamish Baker, Riley Bradshaw, Sam Ronchi and Kai Farrelly.