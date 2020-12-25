PHOTOS: Snow as Santa celebrate Christmas Eve in Lismore

SANTA'S VISIT: Dozens of children enjoyed a visit from Santa and his helpers at Lismore's Carrington St on Christmas Eve. Photo: Alison Paterson

For a town more used to a sunburnt Christmas than a white one, our children sure love a bit of snow.

This was the feeling on Carrington St on Christmas Eve as dozens of youngster danced about, laughing and playing as two snow machines sent “snowflakes” into the air.

Parents took photos and laughed along with their children who ran around with their friends as they tried to catch snowflakes.

When Santa arrived with some helpers and volunteers gave out lollies, it was easy to see what a genuine thrill this was for some little ones.

Parents Shelagh and John watched as their daughter Lola, 6, twirled around in the snow with a big smile.

“I’m from Canada but it’s great to see snow while wearing sandals,” she said.

Frank Bonotto said he thought it was a “great event” as he watched his daughter Franci and her friend Elka have fun.

Meanwhile, toddler Victoria enjoyed her first white Chritmas expereince as the snowflakes gently whirled past as her father Darren held her in his arms.

Other parents had their children on their shoulders and appeared to be having just as much fun as their kids.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and their executive officer Emma Wallace said they have been so thrilled to have been bringing joy to the CBD in Carrington Street in December with our SNOW and LIGHT UP events.

“Christmas Eve the most magical night of the year and it’s great to be able to see so many families enjoying themselves here,” she said.

“We are very grateful to our wonderful sponsors who helped make this event such a success and we know if will grow from year to year.”