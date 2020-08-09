Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All the action as Lismore plays Byron Bay
All the action as Lismore plays Byron Bay
News

PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

Adam Daunt
9th Aug 2020 4:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LISMORE Rams have put on a vintage display against the Byron Bay Devils in front of their home crowd at Crozier Field.

The Rams started in blistering fashion, scoring early as the Devils defence struggled to hold the Rams from gaining yards.

The Rams found particular joy down the left-hand side with Josh Patston scoring a hat-trick in the three quarters as a result of some clever footwork and fast passing.

Photos
View Gallery

Isaac Lee added to the Devils pain after finding a gaping hole at the try line when the game began looking one-sided as Rams continued to pile on the points.

It was an impressive display from the home side with good support in the stands adhering to COVID-safe rules.

The Rams victory means they have rebounded successfully from Round 2’s loss against Ballina while the Devils lose their unbeaten record.

byronbay byron bay red devils lismore marist brothers northernriverscommunity northernriverssport nrrrl competition nrrrl premiership
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

        Premium Content Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

        News POLICE will allege in court the two men threatened the employees with a knife and a firearm before taking the cash.

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland...

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        Government lashed over deaths in custody

        Premium Content Government lashed over deaths in custody

        News “IT seems that every generation needs to be told why Black Lives Matter. Here we...