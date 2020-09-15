Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Inside Casino's new farm stay retreat
Inside Casino's new farm stay retreat
News

PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

Adam Daunt
15th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CASINO is known for being one of the great beef producers in the nation.

But Amarina Farm Stay and Gardens is staking Casino's claim to be a tourist destination.

Located in Leeville, just outside of Casino, Amarina offers the public the chance to stay in hand-built log cabins with classy furnishings.

Built on an expansive acreage, the farm stay is aimed at couples who want to enjoy a quiet time away.

Currently housing two cabins, the farm stay is set to increase to 10 cabins, so it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

 

Photos
View Gallery

To see more or to book, visit www.amarinafarmstayandgardens.com.

bed and breakfast casino nsw farm stay holiday destinations northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity northernriversquirky northernriverstravel
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        Premium Content Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        News Top cop, mayor, health boss all urge Schoolies to stay away and party another day

        New rental service gets you places and keeps you fit

        Premium Content New rental service gets you places and keeps you fit

        News ELECTRIC, road, dirt trail or town bike ‒ this new business has a solution, and...

        Owner of new restaurant inspired by his ‘beautiful’ mother

        Premium Content Owner of new restaurant inspired by his ‘beautiful’ mother

        News Ballina's newest eatery has specialist pastry and dessert chef

        Police, paramedics desperately tried to save boy after crash

        Premium Content Police, paramedics desperately tried to save boy after crash

        News The crash happened near the East Lismore golf club