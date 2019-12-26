PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES, punters and fashionistas gathered at the Ballina Jockey Club on Boxing Day for the popular Boxing Day races.

The event offered free entertainment for kids and free entry for children under 18.

It was a popular choice for families looking to unwind after the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day.

The club's next race meet will be the Ballina Cup -- being held on Friday, January 17 for the first time.

As well as horse racing, there will be a live DJ, food trucks, Brookies Gin Garden and Champagne Bar and fashions on the field.