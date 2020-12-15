PHOTOS: Floodwater cuts paramedics off from patient

Liana Boss Full Profile Login to follow

THE State Emergency Service Murwillumbah Unit has been assisting NSW Ambulance paramedics to access a patient cut off by floodwater.

Two SES teams with flood boats were tasked to Cane Rd, between Condong and Kynnumboon near Murwillumbah today.

It is understood paramedics were attempting to reach a patient suffering from a medical condition.

But with Cane Rd cut off by floodwater, they could not reach the patient via road ambulance.

NSW SES spokesman Mitchell Clout said there had been 18 rescue jobs - and 1333 jobs in total - across the state since the weather event began.

The majority of jobs on the Northern Rivers have been leaking roofs, damaged roads, fallen trees and sandbagging requirements.

He said the busiest units included Tweed Heads (156 jobs), Coffs Harbour (126), Mullumbimby (107), Ballina (99) and Lismore (75).