PHOTOS: Flooding ‘may be similar to 2017 or 1978’

FLOOD warnings are in place across the Northern Rivers and residents in Tumbulgum and South Murwillumbah have been urged to prepare to evacuate.

The SES Northern Rivers has warned flooding on the Tweed in particular "may be similar to the 2017 and 1978 floods".

Many roads across the region are closed due to flooding.

Lismore has been bracing for more significant flooding and the Lismore Rugby Club has been evacuating this morning in anticipation of rising waters from the Wilsons River.

Near Murwillumbah, Byangum Bridge on Kyogle Rd was significantly flooded overnight.

The bridge remains cut off with water across the road along with a huge amount of debris.