PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

These youngsters had the time of their lives watching the 2020 NRRRL grand finals in Ballina. Photo: Alison Paterson

THE grand final of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, attracted thousands of spectators who watched the four games in shifts to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the smaller crowds, those watching were loud and proud about supporting their local club.

It was clearly a family event with loads of youngsters wearing jerseys and cheering on their favourite players – in between kicking a footy to their mates.

It was a dramatic day for the NRRRL with the U18s game temporarily halted due to COVID-19 regulations not being met.