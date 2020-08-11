PHOTOS: Bowlers in action at Lismore, Kyogle, Ballina, Casino

TRIPLE TITANS: At the annual Kyogle Bowls Carnival Warwick Prentise of Kyogle pharmacy presented the winners of the Saturday open triples to the talented Casino team of Appleton, Gilbert and Battese.

BALLINA

Women

Championship pairs 4 Aug;

B Lane, E Reid d A O’Brien, S Mazzer;

N Holmes, L McIlwain d J Albany, K Albany 19;

V Maxwell, F Crowder d W Threadgate, B deRe;

P Condon, E Bosworth d A Jackson, J Pike;

P Johns, S Baldwin d A MacDonald, E Fox;

8th August;

V Maxwell, F Crowder d N Holmes, L McIlwain;

J Rhoses, L Morton d S Skennar, S Grady;

P Condon, E Bosworth d P Johns, S Baldwin;

Social;

L Earea, L Morton d K Huett, W Clarke;

J Blay, B Bennett d S Gordon, A Brown;

N Wilson, J Hourn, J Jones d E Fletcher, B Le Quesne, H Tootell;

K Elmes, M O’Neil, B Patterson d M GeeKee, B Wedesweiler, S Skennar;

BRUNSWICK HEADS

August 4, 2020 Results – District Singles

Huge congratulations to both Kerry Dexter and Sherril Pierce for your performances in the District Singles held at Ocean Shores last week.

BRUNSWICK LADIES: At Ocean Shores Kerry Dexter was i nthe semi final at the district singles.

Kerry Dexter – Semi Final

Sherril Pierce – Quarterfinal

BRUNSWICK LADIES: At Ocean Shores, Sherril Pearce played in the quarterfinal.

Sapphire skies, light breeze, great friends, what a day to be out on the greens.

Our open pairs have commenced and today provided a bit of light relief after the serious singles.

Results – Open Pairs

M Crichton, J Lofts def B Mules, M Essery

R Kinnear, K Dexter def E Scattergood, J Sanderson

Results – Social Bowls

J Simpson, J Quigley, L Proudlock (22) def

M McDonald, K Maxwell, J Williams (8).

J Andrew (swing), G Johnson, M Flesser (15) drew

J Andrew, I Pettendy, S Pearce (15).

Today’s Winners. Rosa and Kerry

Lucky Losers. Betty and May

Raffle. Karen

BYRON BAY

This Thursday sees the two Semis in the Club Open Singles being played in great weather and conditions.

Duncan Elphick and Paul Clark’s match will be a beauty.

The winner of this Tuesday’s match between Brett Luker and his coach, Gavin McPhail, will be up against the consistent Bulla Burton in the other deciding semi-final. Entry to the venue is free and children will be half-price.

Meanwhile, members are showing their enthusiasm by getting stuck into the first round of the Open Pairs championships with results being: Jim Clark and Michael Anderson d. Craig Johnson and Bruce Catlin; Ken Rutgerson and Geoff McGrath d. Basil Daniels and Greg Daniels; Sam Skehan and Gavin McPhail d. Phil Boyd and Syl Reid while Ian Burston and Bulla Burton d. Brett Luker and Peter Lofts. Other games will be played this week.

On the social scene Wednesday’s ‘Twilight’ event went to newby Ian Bailey along with Helen Clarke and Anne Hadwell.

A smaller field meant there was only a winner’s prize handed out.

On Saturday, Robert Rays, Jeff Parkes and Dean Dhnaram were the winners with Judy Wallace and Pat Bigg as runners-up.

Thursday’s Self-selected Pairs was won by Max Donati and Mark Banfield while Corey and Speersy were second. Ken Rutgerson took the T bone tray home to his family and the Jackpot went off with a margin of one. T

here were four players to share the $20. The Huxley Insurances Losing Rink went to Dean Dhnaram and John Anderson.

See you all on Thursday for the big Singles matches. Go the Bay!

CASINO LADIES

A reminder the A G M is on Wednesday August 12

Wednesday August 5

Winners on the highest aggregate were Jan Cooke Noelene Hawkes & Ivy Watson d Jan Dwyer Nancy Moran & Annatte McLean; Susan Birrell & Grace Connolly shared lead Denise Skinner & Helen Lavelle d Jan Newell Raelene Skirrey & Annette James.

Friday August 7

A freezing cold day but we had a lot of fun Grace Connolly [ a swinging lead ] Jan Newell Denise Skinner & Noelene Hawkes d Grace Connolly Joan Mason Pat Lyons & Nancy Moran

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES

A nice gentle 20klm breeze straight off Mt. Kosciusko ski grounds tended to make some a bit shy of the Northern end of the green on Sunday morning.

The more ‘delegate’ Sandflies were reaching in the old bowls bag grabbing a jacket but most put up with the bit of chill in the air which I personally prefer rather then that bloody real hot humid days, however, any days above the green stuff is a bargain so most take what is dished out no worries.

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES: Bruce and Allan enjoying the game.

Winners on the day were Keith Spearing, Paul Buckingham and Stewie Weller just sneaking a 20 to19 against Little Joe, Knackers and Franky Reardon.

Runners up was a pairs game and that was They Call me Bruce and former South Sydney great Col Pittman going down in another close 18 to 20 against Allan Britt and Col Siviour. Rumours hit the club on Sunday morning re the death of a former regular Sandflies player, Freddy Weidesweiler. The Sandflies nicknamed him Freddy ‘Nonthewiser’ as it easier for some to spell but don’t let that nickname fool you as he was a champion bowler and took no prisoners on the green. Preso Johnny Harley sends, on behalf of the Sandflies, many condolences to Kaye and family for their time of grief.

The Sandflies AGM is next Sunday morning so please try and be at the club at 0845 for 0900 meeting. A moments silence will be held for Fred during the meeting.

A surprise $2 Schooner Day coming up so get down to Ballina’s Premier and only Bowling Club – Cherry Street Sports any Sunday morning for a game with the Sandflies.

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES: Lizard and Peter Connick on the rink.

EAST LISMORE

Club Championships Saturday 15 August 2020 @ 1.00pm

B Grade pairs

B Lee, A Gaggin Vs B Stevens Rocco

G Donnelly, P Russell Vs J Bancroft, N Scandrett

T Gibson, A Maslen, Vs S Wade, G Painter

If you are unavailable, please contact Gary Finnigan 0427216745 or Ted Gibson 0432938451.

Thursday Men’s Bowls: 6-8-20

P.Mazzini, O.Tanks, J.Beard 28 d T.Gibson, B.Broadbent, R.Parkes 9

D.Cutting, Rocco 24 d R.Prior, G.Painter 15

P.Korol, W.Griffin 22 d D.Watson, S.Gregory 15

J.Nilon, M.Prior 26 d M.Weaver, M.Gooley 23

Saturday Social Bowls: 8-8-20

R.Parkes, G.Sharp 21 d G.Hale, G.Painter 11

G.Finnie, T.Cheli 27 d J.Bancroft, P.Russell 17

M.Gooley, R.Adams 21 d J.Essex, W.Morrissey 17

Saturday Mens B Grade Singles Championship: 8-8-20

T.Prior, M.Prior 24 d R.Prior, P.Korol 13

Saturday Mens B Grade Singles Championship: 8-8-20

A.Gaggin 31 d T.Gibson 20

Rocco 31 d A.Maslen 25

Saturday A Grade Final Singles Championship: 8-8-20

J.Wyborn 31 d S.Gregory 30

Was a very exciting game to watch neck and neck the whole game which keep everyone on their toes to see this end result congratulations John and Stephen unfortunately just missed out.

KYOGLE

Wednesday July 29 – G Lavelle K Walters def J Howard G King + 22, K Hayes B Studders P Doyle def T Burgess P Crewe G Miller + 21, M Windsor D Zelcer def R Felton R McKenna + 13, J Arnold S Barton D Warren def B Ryan P Anderson G Noonan + 12, N Parker N Bodycote def J Howard M Martin + 9, R Crawford J King def Rex McKenna B Hyde + 1.

Saturday August 1 – R O’Reilly J Arnold B Hyde def P Anderson G King D Farrell + 17, N Parker R Goebel def T Burgess N Bodycote + 16, Rex McKenna G Lavelle G Miller def Rex McKenna G O’Reilly P Doyle + 7 B Ryan R Felton K Hayes def R Birmingham T Holder J King + 4. Final of the A grade singles S Hall def D McQuilty 31 to 26.

Wednesday August 5 – S Barton R Crawford P Doyle def J Howard R O’Reilly G Noonan + 18, N Parker M Windsor K Walters def B Ryan R Clark R Mckenna + 8, T Hoffman J King def P Anderson D Warren + 4, G O’Reilly B Studders D Zelcer drew with P Crewe J Arnold R Felton 21 all. B grade singles championship G Miller def K Hayes 31 to 18, G Lavelle def W Farrell 31 to 12.

KYOGLE'S KINGS OF THE GREEN: The annual bowls carnival was a great success at Kyogle, president Doug Petherbridge presents the Friday men's pairs winners, N Brocklbank and G Harrison from Nimbin with the prize money.

Annual bowls carnival – Friday August 7 Men’s pairs winners N Brocklebank G Harrison (Nimbin) 2nd C Adareta R Rafton (Cabarita) 3rd K Hayes B Hyde (Kyogle) Saturday August 8 open triples winners Appleton B Gilbert J Battese (Casino) 2nd G Nicholls P Nicholls J Nicholls (South Lismore) 3rd R Crawford T Holder D Petherbridge (Kyogle).

LENNOX HEAD

Tuesday 4 Men’s Major Singles Club Championship: P. Blair d D. Smith. Social: K. Frampton, I. Hannaby, I. Carruth (winners) d G. Brook, K. Watts, R. CondieJ. Clark, B. Luker, G. McPhail d K. Viney, J. Sharp, P. Sharp; G. McLaren, B. Cato, R. McKinnon; J. Adams, G. Russell, J. Bowen d K. Foster, D. Gregor, S. Prasad; G. Mains, S. Lewis, A. Ross d G. Stores, W. Thatcher, C. Ulrick; D. Binns, F. Allcoat, K. Cobb d J. Dennis, D. Howell, R. Reid. Saturday 8 Men’s Major Club Singles Championship: R. Reid d G. Houston; S. Prasad d L. Martin; A. Ross d D. Hutchins; G. Grady d G. Ironfield. Social: A. Viney, Frosty d J. Stewart, G. Martin; L. Opperman, K. Frampton d J. Dreyer, W. Frankie; R. Reid, K. Viney d I. Carruth, P. Blair. Wednesday 5 Ladies Major Singles Club Championship: J. Burgess d C. Howell; Social: L. Opperman, G. Martin d W. Ross, W. Frankie; J. Dreyer, B. Knott, S. Pollitt d J. Dreyer, D. Strong, K. Innes; A. Dunger, M. Hanaway, J. Hollingsworth d H. Lockton, P. Gray, A. Humphries; J. Dickens, A. Hewitt, J. Church d C. Pyke-Wott, V. Munster, B. Sullivan.

LISMORE HEIGHTS

Men

Results Mens Triples Tuesday 4 August

There were (20) Players Winners were

J Ryan R Cornell 25 d W Trenter K Coss 12, 2nd P Mazzini M Ivan J Donadel 18 d

P Raleigh A Lavis C McHattan 13 J Rixon K Gillespie 25 d F Poole S Casagrande 16,

K Bertoli W Sten O Dardengo 18 Drew with N Miller M McBride T Batchelor 18.

Results Mens Pairs Friday 7 August

There were () There were no Bowls Due to the Rain

Results Mixed Pairs Bill McMahon Memorial Day Saturday 8 August

Winners were: 1st P Lobbin S Casagrande 30 d W Trenter R Cornell 11,2nd D Heaton J McKinley 27 d B Riordan R Petersen 14,3rd J Ianna D Corcoran 30 d R Campbell R Taylor 19, K Bertoli O Dardengo 23 d L Cheli P Morrisey 19, P Raleigh T Batchelor 24 d M Ivan W Ianna 14, C Batchelor M Holden 25 d C Johnson L Selwood 16, G McMahon J McMahon I McMahon 17 d G Peterson M Gooley S Goulding 13,

Next Saturday 15 August we have the Final of the District Reserve Triples plus the best one

Is we have the Final of the District Senior Triples Final Being played Between Two Heights Teams, In the Semi-Finals this afternoon J Durheim team of L Devine W Ianna and John had a 32-17 Win,

In the other Semi-Final P Langbys team of Martin Holden and T McFadden plus P Langby had a hard fought win 25-24 So the Final will be Worth Watching,

The Final of The Club Open Triples Will be played Between T Batchelors team against T Stephens team

This coming Friday the 14th Augus Box Duty Tues 11th August R Cornell R Petersen Fri 14th August N Miller C Petersen Sat 15th August

J McKinley L Allen Tues 18TH August M Collins K Coss.

Raffle Roster Friday 14THAugust G Cahill D Buggy K Granatelli J Weingarth.

Raffle Roster Sunday 15th August A Fields B Muldoon D Cahill G Cahill

Women

Tuesday, 4 August results

C Johnson, A Fields, D James (daily prize winners) d R Campbell, L Allen, D Corcoran; G Everingham, K Granatelli, J Cornell d J Ianna, B Ryan, C Danelon; N Elliott, E Fowler, d C Batchelor, J Donadel.

Thursday, 6 August results

R Baker, A Fields, D Corcoran d A O’Connor, R Hodge, C Danelon; R Campbell, K Granatelli, J Cornell d F McKinley, G Everingham, E Fowler; P Raleigh, D Quail, B Ryan d C Johnson, J Rixon, J Clarke; N Elliott, D James d J Ianna, L Allen.

Elected Officers at the Annual General Meeting: President: E Viero. Vice President: E Fowler. Secretary: L Allen. Treasurer: G Everingham. Match/Selectors: C Clapham (Chair of Match), J Clarke, L Turnbull, J Donadel. Social: A Fields (Chair of Social), B Durheim, D Corcoran, N Elliott. Publicity: B Ryan.

Life Membership was given to Annette O’Connor.

Box duty: Tuesday, August 11: J Clarke, C Danelon. Thursday, August 13: B Ryan, J Rixon.

LISMORE WORKERS

Men

Aug 8 Championship Pairs —M Rose, Greg Rose def J Jacobson, D Pearce 23-21

Minor Singles —B Hutchinson, def G Cox 31-23 R Springall def K Morrow 31 —17

SOUTH LISMORE

Your new Club Champion is Max Harris you defeated Garry Clifford in a high quality game. Congratulations men. Wednesday Winners W. Rixon, R . Foster. Runners Up J. Scholten, T.Houghton. Saturday K.McKinerney, P . Rose, D.Hellyar. Runners Up B . Fredericks, B.Mathews. Club Pairs. T. Houghton defeated S. Clarke. J.Weismantel defeated T. Turcato. D. Mott defeated Jim. Houghton. B. Matthews defeated W . Cowan. Draw for Wednesday. E.Bostic, W.Warn vs. J . Houghton, D.Hellyar. Winners to play D . Knight, M.Thorley on or before 16th. Other games. S.Brecard vs. T.Houghton. J.Weismantel vs. T.Houghton. DD. Mott vs B.Mathews.

HAPPY HARRIS: Garry Clifford on left congratulating Max Harris on right winning South Lismore Club Singles Championship.

TWEED BYRON DISTRICT

Tweed Byron District Singles Championships. The competition began early March this year, but was then cut short due to the pandemic just prior to the finals being played in the Open, Senior and Reserve Grade Singles, However, they were all played over the weekend at Kingscliff. in the Reserve Grade Singles winner David Sheather (Cabarita) def. John Watson (Kingscliff). David defeated all his opposition during the preliminaries, as well as

Watson in the final, in fine style and with very solid margins.

CHAMPS ON THE GREEN: At the Tweed Byron District Singles Championships, Reserve Grade Singles winner David Sheather (Cabarita) def. John Watson (Kingscliff).

CHAMPS ON THE GREEN: At the Tweed Byron District Singles Championships Terry Lee, Winner, Senior Singles Championship with Runner up, Club mate, Peter Murphy.

And Terry Lee, Winner, Senior Singles Championship with Runner up, Club mate, Peter Murphy showed finesse as two well-seasoned players to deliver a great game to witness as they struggled to outdo each other.