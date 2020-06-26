Photos: Black Lives Matter demonstration in Lismore

Spokeswoman of the Lismore-based Widjabul Wybal Black Lives Matter movement, Cindy Roberts lead the Black Lives Matter protest in Lismore on Friday.

Spokeswoman of the Lismore-based Widjabul Wybal Black Lives Matter movement, Cindy Roberts lead the Black Lives Matter protest in Lismore on Friday.

MORE than a hundred people gathered in Lismore at noon today for a Black Lives Matter event.

The event, held at Spinks Park, was marked by strict physical distancing rules and passionate speeches calling for an end of "systemic racism" in Australia.

Spokeswoman of the Lismore-based Widjabul Wybal Black Lives Matter movement, Cindy Roberts, said to the crowd the movement is not about dividing Australians but to end "system racism" from within the country.

"Walk with us and be with us, one in spirit today," she said.

"This rally is about solidarity, unity and walking together. This rally is about stopping racism from within the system.

"It's not about you being white, or you being black, it's not about you being yellow, green or blue, it's not about your colour, let's get this straight now, everybody's having a dig at one another, it's about the system, racism within the system killing black lives."

Black Lives Matter demonstration in Lismore: Welcome to Country at the Black Lives Mater event in Lismore on Friday, June 26.

While Ms Roberts was speaking at the rally, and only a block away, near the Pie Cart, a number of women were gathered, talking to each other.

We asked them what did they think of the Black Lives Matter movement, and they agreed to speak as soon as they gave their answers in anonymity.

"I'm white and I am not happy with what has happened to Aboriginal people, but most times I feel hated by them, and I don't blame them but obviously, nobody wants to feel hated," one said.

"I'm actually part Aboriginal," another said, much to her friends' surprise.

"I have never said it publicly because nobody ever asked, but also because I was never educated in their ways, and I feel like I should support them but I am too old now to be in demonstrations," she added.

The Black Lives Matter protest in Lismore on Friday.

Back at the rally, Ms Roberts said that it took an international movement, triggered by the death of George Floyd in the USA, to get the community to focus on the situation of Aboriginal people in Australia.

"What can we do to be treated equally in this country?" she said.

"What can each of us do to change the system and make a difference? How many protests? As many as it takes!"

Black Lives Matter protest in Lismore near Spinks Park.