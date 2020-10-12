PHOTOS: Ballina swoops into NRRRL grand final

All the action as Ballina and Casino faced off for a spot in the NRRRL grand final.

BALLINA Seagulls are through to the 2020 NRRRL A-Grade Grand Final after a convincing win over the Casino Cougars on Sunday.

Seagulls started brightly in the first quarter and made their good ball movement count as they shot out to a 18-0 lead early.

It looked incredibly one-sided as Anthony Colman extended Ballina’s lead once again with another try but Casino responded via Noah King and a Gary Roberts conversion to get six points on the board.

Any thought of a Casino comeback was snuffed out quickly as a succession of tries to Ballina including Zac Beecher and Michael Dwane built the lead back out to 38-6.

Casino added a late try to take the score to 38-12 which was good reward for a well-worked set which spread Ballina’s defensive line.

The performance continues a great year for the Seagulls as all four grades are in their respective grand finals next week.

The Seagulls will host Marist Brothers in the NRRRL Grand Final next Saturday at Kingsford Park.