Photo sparks lunch box rule debate

A woman has been shamed for packing her son "processed" food to take to school.

The Australian mum shared a photo of her boy's lunch box to a Facebook group asking whether the items she packed was enough.

But instead she was criticised for the "unhealthy" snacks which included Le Snak cheese dip and crackers, Twisties, an LCM snack bar, a slice of cake and processed meat sandwich.

"Is this enough food for a Grade 4 boy?" she posted to the group.

While she also had given her son a piece of fruit, many said his lunch box lacked nutritional balance.

"Are you asking regarding nutrition amounts or if the amount of food is enough?" one mum responded, before adding, "My kids would need more fruit and a carrot stick as they would still be hungry after that."

The mother also packed two lots of cheese and crackers with fellow parents saying it was too much and that she should have swapped the "processed foods" for "another sandwich".

"Chips and LCMs won't fill them up, but an extra sandwich will keep them fuller for longer," one mother explained, while another said she would take out the LCM, the cake and the Le Snak.

"Sandwich, two snacks and fruit is my general rule," she added.

Others were baffled by how much she packed the boy with one woman saying her two sons "wouldn't get through this amount".

On Monday, another mother had a different issue when her daughter's school allegedly banned her from eating her snacks.

Taking to Facebook, the woman explained that her little girl came home with a full packed lunch - which included a packet of chips and a yoghurt.

In the post, which she shared to the group Lunch Box Ideas Australia, the mother admitted she forgot to order food from the canteen.

But after asking her daughter if she ate the morning and afternoon tea, she was shocked to hear her teachers didn't allow her to eat it - and instead just ate a banana and sandwich the entire day.

She went on to say the situation has left her upset and frustrated and asked the more than 150,000 group members if she was overreacting.

"When we've arrived home, I've seen she also has a brown tuckshop bag with the remnants of a Vegemite sandwich," the mother added.

"So thanks heaps to the teacher for organising that for me. But a banana and sandwich today, is all she had …

"As far as I am aware there is no school policy or guideline as to what should or shouldn't be packed.

"Am I overreacting? Or would you be as furious as I am," the mother asked.

Focusing on reducing child obesity figures around the country, each state government has enforced its own healthy eating and drinking strategy which acts as a guide for tuckshops on what to serve and what not to serve its students.

However, many parents responded to the mum's post saying that the school shouldn't have intervened - and if so, should have handled the situation better.

"No way you're not overreacting! I'd be chatting with the teacher Monday. The teacher should've let her eat this and then spoken with you after school if she felt the food was not appropriate," one woman said, while another added, "You have every right to be annoyed. If be angry with the school too. It's not up to them what your child eats."

