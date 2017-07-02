20°
VIDEO: Tasty treats at Ballina Food and Wine Festival

Alina Rylko
| 2nd Jul 2017 5:47 PM Updated: 6:13 PM
CHEERS: Annalise Puglisi and Ann Jellick of Ballina enjoy a Barossa Valley rose at the annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival, at Ballina Racecourse on July 2, 2017.
CHEERS: Annalise Puglisi and Ann Jellick of Ballina enjoy a Barossa Valley rose at the annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival, at Ballina Racecourse on July 2, 2017.

A GLASS of champagne at the entry gate kicked off the Ballina Food and Wine Festival on Sunday.

The one-day event saw a buzzing crowd swarm over a gourmet line-up of tasters, wine samples and cooking demonstrations, to live jazz.

For hundreds of exhibitors - ranging from chocolatiers, to olive artisans and distillers - the festival was a must-do to showcase local links.

Lucy Ashley of Shuck tailored her tasting menu of small batch hot-smoked Oysters - prepared at Ballina - to accompany the wines offered at stalls, nearby hers.

The colourful tasters were topped with home-made lavender-lemon infused cream, flying fish roe and edible flowers.

Patrons took advantage of a bus from Ballina CBD, Lismore and Brunswick Heads, to indulge in a selection of quality wines, safely.

Annalise Puglisi and Ann Jellick of Ballina walked in, singling out a Barossa Rose as their festival favourite.

Lismore's Melanie Savins said the day was "gorgeous" and could be held more often.

"The wine, the food, the music and the sunshine has been great," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina food and wine festival byron bay olive company northern rivers lifestyle shuck oysters

