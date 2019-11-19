Pete Evans: ‘My critics are driven by greed’

Pete Evans says his critics are mostly driven by greed and ignorance.

The My Kitchen Rules judge was among several keynote speakers at the inaugural Manifest Australia event as part of men's mental health awareness month and he did not hold back.

"The more I go down this journey, the more I see that so much of our energy is wrapped up in our currency as far as money seems to be the driving force for a lot of people's values in life," he said.

"We definitely disrupt a lot of these corporations and industry's abilities to keep making money."

Pete Evans with fellow MKR judge Manu Feildel.

Evans, who produced the paleo documentary film, The Magic Pill on Netflix in 2017, is often criticised for his views on alternative medicine.

His documentary claims people suffering from illnesses like diabetes, cancer and autism can reduce symptoms and reliance on prescription drugs by adopting a specific diet for just five weeks.

"So when we talk about diet or the water that we can drink or what we put onto our skin or a different way of showing up in the world, that can cause a change of vibration and frequency for the mainstream and the culture," Evans said.

"So it's interesting being aware of it and seeing the I guess, perceived notion that people are against me or the message.

My Kitchen Rules contestants G (left) and Victor (far right) serve a meal to judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans. Picture: Channel 7

"I don't think anyone's really against me or pulling the strings, I just think we're challenging what's considered to be normal at the moment and when you challenge that … it just seems that what I share in my own space, social media, my books, programs, documentaries tend to trigger a lot of people or industries - I don't think it triggers people as much as it triggers industries."

The father-of-two once claimed sunscreen is dangerous and contains poisonous chemicals.

In March, he shared an anti-vaxxer podcast and urged his fans to ask questions about modern day medicine.

"Why do they seem to think the message we're putting out there is threat?" Evans asked. "They can never come back with any anecdotal evidence of people becoming sick."