Pet pig stabbed to death in ‘abhorrent’ cruel act

AN animal rescuer is desperate for answers after her pet pig was reportedly stabbed in the heart and killed while in his "safe spot".

Through tears, Kirby Woods said an alleged trespasser had fatally injured her three-year-old rescue pig Freddie beside the shed he called home on her Glass House Mountains property.

Ms Woods said she fed Freddie Thursday morning and made the heartbreaking discovery when she returned Friday.

"He was lying there, dead, he had a stab straight to his heart," Ms Woods said.

"What Freddie thought was his safe place next to the shed, was actually where his life was cruelly taken away."

Ms Woods said she could not bring herself to view CCTV footage of the area, but said her parents and police were reviewing it for answers.

The Daily contacted police for comment.

Rescue pig Freddie (left) with Miley (right) at Kirby's Calf Rescue in Glass House Mountains. Freddie's owner, Kirby Woods, was devastated to find him with a fatal stab wound to the heart.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the incident had not been reported to them, but said if caught, the person responsible could face jail time.

"Obviously to kill any animal in this way and for no apparent reason is abhorrent," Mr Beatty said.

"Potentially the person could face charges of animal cruelty which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

"Having said that the prosecution would have to prove the animal died a painful death."

Ms Woods founded Kirby's Calf Rescue in 2015 to save and rehome unwanted calves and cows destined for the slaughterhouse, but she also welcomes other rescue animals.

She currently cares for more than 40 animals on the property between working as a vet.

Ms Woods said Freddie and fellow rescue pig Wilma slept underneath the shed or on its deck, but would approach nearby people or vehicles in the hope of being fed. Given the bite marks and stab wound, Ms Woods suspected a pig hunter was responsible.

"We live right along the forestry and we always find pig hunters out the back in the forestry, but we have had him for four years and he has always been fine," she said.

"He is desexed, he has eartags, he is clearly a pet."

Ms Woods said Wilma had suffered apparent dog bites to her ears, but thankfully no other animals were injured.

Ms Woods rescued Freddie when he was aged 12 weeks old, after he was posted for sale to the Sunshine Coast Community Board.

"Everyone was commenting saying they were going to eat him for Christmas," Ms Woods said.

Ms Woods thanked Freddie's sponsors who had supported him since he came into the rescue's care.

She asked anyone with information to contact police, or message her direct on Facebook through Kirby's Calf Rescue.