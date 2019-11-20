Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A family pet has been stabbed to death near Myrtleford. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A family pet has been stabbed to death near Myrtleford. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Pet dog stabbed to death in vicious attack

by Alanah Frost
20th Nov 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A dog has been killed at a property in the state's north in a horror attack described by police as "brutal".

The dog was stabbed "several times" by an unknown offender last Monday, at property in Glen Creek, near Myrtleford but the reasons behind the attack remain unknown.

Investigators believe a dark blue Subaru Forrester pulled up outside the Tunnel Gap Road home and a passenger got out, approaching the dog.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Scout Rigoni said it was "understood he stabbed the dog several times before getting back into the car and leaving the scene".

The dog sadly died as a result of the fatal injuries.

Investigators are now appealing for details of anyone who was seen acting suspiciously at the time.

Ms Rigoni said the car was distinctive, with black mag wheels, black roof racks and a loud sports exhaust.

The offender is described as tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuits pants at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

alanah.frost@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
attack crime dead dog knife pet stabbed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A link between the business board and the surfing board

        premium_icon A link between the business board and the surfing board

        Business SURFING NSW has launched community-building partnerships for businesses in areas of inclusivity, safety and well-being.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        premium_icon 11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        Council News Millions of dollars to be spent improving infrastructure, facilities

        Work starts on long-awaited extension of Lennox Head road

        premium_icon Work starts on long-awaited extension of Lennox Head road

        Council News The project has been on the cards for many years