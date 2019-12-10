Menu
A 50-year-old man has been electrocuted in an incident linked to an outdoor spa at his home.
News

Man found electrocuted beside spa

10th Dec 2019 9:30 PM

A man electrocuted at his home in Perth's Swan Valley is believed to have sustained the shock through contact with his outdoor spa.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive in The Vines on Monday evening and it's believed he sustained the shock after coming into contact with an electrified component of the spa's heating and pumping equipment.

Electrical safety inspectors from West Australia's Building and Energy department have disconnected the spa and are investigating the incident.

