Perth baby critical after father’s alleged assault

A seven-week-old baby boy is fighting for life in hospital. Picture: 9News

A MAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a newborn baby boy.

The seven-week-old baby is in a critical condition in Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Nine News reports.

Police said the 25-year-old man was home alone with the newborn, believed to be his son, on August 10 in northwest Perth when the infant received serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the property. The newborn was rushed by ambulance to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries.

Five weeks later, the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to Nine News.

The man from Hamersley has been charged with grievous bodily harm with a circumstance of aggravation.

He is next due to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court next month.