Menu
Login
News

People trapped after car flips onto its roof

Cathy Adams
by
19th Jul 2018 9:13 AM

PEOPLE are trapped after a car towing a trailer flipped onto its roof on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The single-car crash happened at Ewingsdale, approaching the St Helena Tunnel.

Police received the report at 8.38am and all emergency services are at the scene, including ambulance, police and highway control.

At this stage it is not known how many people are trapped in the car, or the extent of their injuries.

Northbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Traffic is very heavy in the area with reports of queues up to 1km long.

Diversions are in place, so northbound drivers should exit the highway at Bangalow, head north on the Hinterland Way and rejoin the highway at Myocum Rd. 

Related Items

crash pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners