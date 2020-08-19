Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Two men dead after boat capsizes

by Brayden Heslehurst, Patrick Billings
19th Aug 2020 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have died after a fishing boat capsized off the Brisbane coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island near Manly Boat Harbour about 1.40pm Wednesday.

The two men, including a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man, died.

Police at the scene of a capsized boat off the coast of Manly. Picture: 7 News
Police at the scene of a capsized boat off the coast of Manly. Picture: 7 News

It is believed they were out fishing when their 4.5m dinghy capsized in strong winds.

One of the men was clinging to the capsized boat when he pulled from the water by crew of a passing tourist boat.

That boat alerted authorities.

Queensland Police return to shore with one of the men's bodies. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst
Queensland Police return to shore with one of the men's bodies. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

 

One of the men died at the scene while the other was flown in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he has since died.

Insp Candale said emergency services were continuing to search the area but believed it was only the two men on board.

Originally published as Two men dead after boat capsizes

boat accident drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        Premium Content SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        News THEY were set for a once-in-a-lifetime European tour but COVID-19 took that all away.

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...

        Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        Premium Content Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        News The council is in early discussions with landowners

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        News Lismore resident was last seen on Thursday, August 13