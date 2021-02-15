Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO DAM: People opposed to a new dam protest outside Rous headquarters. Photo: Alison Paterson
NO DAM: People opposed to a new dam protest outside Rous headquarters. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

‘Permanent blight’ on the region if we backtrack on dam

15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cr. Cadwallader assiduously avoids discussing the truly "eye watering cost" associated with the destruction of cultural and environmental heritage which another dam on Rocky Creek would entail (Northern Star, February 10).

Instead, she chooses to spread unfounded fear.

Unless she has not read, or comprehended, the work already done by Rous County Council, she must know the major significance of the burial sites and rainforest at her proposed dam site.

Unless she hasn't be paying attention, she must know that there is not one "Alstonville aquifer", but two, and that Rous's intention is to utilise the newly proved deep aquifer, actually freeing up demand on the current shallow aquifer.

Her claim of "plundering" of the highly regulated shallow aquifer is hyperbole at best.

Unless she hasn't been keeping up to date with modern water supply principles, she must know that dams ARE NOT reliable options when it comes to water supply in extended droughts.

Most Rous councillors understood that when they voted in December to move forward with a modern, scalable, flexible water supply.

It would be a regional disgrace, and a permanent blight on the Northern Rivers if Rous Council were to reject traditional owners objections and backflip to adopt the unreliable dam.

Jim Richardson,

Clunes.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breast screening made easier as van rolls through region

        Premium Content Breast screening made easier as van rolls through region

        News The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van is travelling around the Northern Rivers this month.

        Love scam: Warning for people searching online for romance

        Premium Content Love scam: Warning for people searching online for romance

        News Australians in 2020 were conned out of $37M through romance scams.

        Flickerfest celebrates 30 years with 40 short films

        Premium Content Flickerfest celebrates 30 years with 40 short films

        News The event will screen more than 40 short films this month.

        Music event series draws thousands in fines

        Premium Content Music event series draws thousands in fines

        News Singer and event organiser Lisa Hunt said she was fined $5000 for alleged COVID-19...