Menu
Login
The sun will be shining for the Carnival of Flowers.
The sun will be shining for the Carnival of Flowers.
News

Perfect weather for Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers

Meghan Harris
by
18th Sep 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

THE sun will be shining for the first weekend of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.

The 10-day event will kick off this Friday, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures up to Monday next week, with the perfect weather predicted.

Friday will be between eight and 22 degrees with light winds, and Saturday will be between eight and 23 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer again with temperatures ranging between nine and 25 degrees.

Reader poll

Are you going to the Heritage Bank Festival of Food and Wine?

View Results

It is ideal weather to be out and about browsing the city's parks and gardens. The 100,000 visitors who are set to descend on Toowoomba will be able to see the Garden City in all its glory.

The start off the working week it will remain warm and sunny with 10 to 24 degrees expected.

If you are exploring the gardens during the day be sure to wear a hat, and if you're attending any night events it will be best to rug up to protect yourself against the cool evening wind.
 

carnival carnival of flowers flowers toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    News STRICTER penalties are in place from today for motorists caught using phones. Here’s everything you can and can’t do.

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    News Organisations share in $350k grant

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Community Ballina visitors love the museum

    Helping seniors smile

    Helping seniors smile

    News Macadamia Castle launches new animal experiences

    Local Partners