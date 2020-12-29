Menu
The charity Mr. Perfect runs free BBQs for men suffering from social isolation and mental health issues. The group is looking for hosts across Byron Bay and Lismore.
Perfect opportunity to help your fellow blokes nurture wellbeing

Liana Boss
29th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A men’s help charity, Mr. Perfect, is looking for hosts to help branch out its services into the Byron Bay and Lismore regions.

A grassroots charity established in 2016, Mr. Perfect runs barbecues for men across the country to reduce isolation and create community and connection.

Founder Terry Cornick came up with the idea behind the charity when he was sharing some of his own challenges with mates in the pub.

“In my day job doctors were telling me they had two options, give me medication or a generic leaflet,” Mr Cornick said.

“My family GP only gave me two options, medication and a psychiatrist.

“I read a Beyond Blue report around the same time about men’s “connectedness” and how as post-30 years old we generally lose touch with friends and isolation can develop.

“Writing was my therapy, so I started writing a book, then a blog and that then morphed into the community it is today.”

The charity’s first official gathering was held in Sydney in January, 2016.

The group holds monthly barbecues across the country to provide a space for men to get outside, enjoy some company, a good feed and get a healthy dose of connection and

community and they are now looking for new hosts across Queensland and NSW.

The group is looking for hosts in the Byron Bay and Lismore regions; visit mrperfect.org.au.

men's health men's mental health mr.perfect northern rivers health
