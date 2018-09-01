Menu
Login
Hawaiian Airlines has confirmed that some 30 people were affected by the discharge of pepper spray during a flight from California to Hawaii. Picture: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Hawaiian Airlines has confirmed that some 30 people were affected by the discharge of pepper spray during a flight from California to Hawaii. Picture: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
News

Pepper spray discharged in cabin

by AP
1st Sep 2018 4:30 PM

HAWAIIAN Airlines says a can of pepper spray went off inside a plane headed from Oakland, California, to Maui, requiring emergency help for several people aboard.

Airline spokesman Alex Da Silva said 12 passengers and three flight attendants were treated for respiratory issues and released on Friday.

He said in a statement that a passenger illegally brought the pepper spray on the plane carrying 256 passengers and 10 crew members but that it appears the release was accidental.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said about 30 people complained of being affected by the irritant, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The airline said the flight was delayed earlier on Friday after a teenager in Oakland sent a photo depicting a fake crime scene to mobile phones of other passengers.

Related Items

flight hawaiin airlines maui oakland pepper spray

Top Stories

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    News Local artist's latest large scale public exhibition set to bring focus on asylum seekers

    Cowardly attack on home

    Cowardly attack on home

    News Ballina woman's pleas for information

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Environment Echidna breeding season is approaching

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Local Partners