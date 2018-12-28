Why people are losing it over this viral mugshot

19 going on 40: Murad Mansurovich Kurbanov has been the butt of countless jokes on social media because of his prematurely aged appearance. Picture: Salt Lake City Police

PEOPLE are losing it over this alleged car thief's police mugshot because they cannot believe the suspect's listed age.

Murad Mansurovich Kurbanov was arrested on Tuesday and charged with stealing a rental vehicle, failure to stop at the command of police and reckless driving, according to KUTV2News in the USA.

The station shared the story on its Facebook page and sparked a social media frenzy. But it wasn't the suspect's alleged crime that tickled readers, it was age. Kurbanov is just 19.

"Where's the 19 yr old?? I only see the 40 yr old," wrote Princess Hernandez.

"OTOH, He'll never have to worry about getting carded for the senior discount at KFC," quipped Mike Finnegan.

"If that dude is 19 then I'm 12," said Bob Wilks.

"He's listed as 19 but his hairline is definitely 52," added Arden Parker.

And Jenn H Hudson joked: "Someone stole his youth, he's just trying to get it back."

Others simply refused to believe it, prompting the station to post a screenshot of the charge sheet listing Kurbanov's date of birth.

Still, that wasn't good enough for John Kahananui, who wrote: "KUTV2News, anyone can doctor a screenshot …"

That sparked another round of laughs, with Christina Roble remarking: "KUTV2News I think it's even funnier that you posted this pic to prove that he is 19".

As of this morning, the picture had generated almost 1000 comments on the news outlet's Facebook page - most of them digs about Kurbanov's appearance.

Police will allege the teenager ran through multiple red lights and illegally passed other cars while driving a stolen trailer truck in Murray, Salt Lake City on December 25.

When officers tried to pull him over Kurbanov alleged accelerated, leading police on a high speed chase through the city.

He was arrested later that day in a local apartment complex after police received a tip off about his location.