Menu
Login
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Rugby League

Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Sharks' Andrew Fifita charged

20th Jul 2019 2:31 PM

THE NRL judiciary has charged Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Cronulla's Andrew Fifita for alleged illegal use of their shoulders during separate matches on Friday night

The duo are set to miss one game each if they accept early guilty pleas, risking a further match suspension if they unsuccessfully fight the charge.

The judiciary found Kikau committed a shoulder charge against St George Illawarra's Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win over the Dragons.

Fifita's alleged shoulder charge was on Warrior Lachlan Burr during the Sharks' 19-18 loss to the team from New Zealand.

The Panthers host the Raiders in round 19, while the Sharks are at home to the Cowboys.

The matches are crucial for both Penrith and Cronulla, who are stuck among a host of teams vying for top eight positions.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
andrew fifita cronulla sharks darren nichollsv lachlan burr new zealand warriors penrith panthers st george illawarra dragons viliame kikau
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business The discount department store favourite has announced the first batch of stores to close next year and all three are in the same city.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.