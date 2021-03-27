Peek inside the one bedroom villa that costs almost $1M

The Brunswick Head villa was listed for sale this week.

A one bedroom, one bathroom villa in Brunswick Head has gone on the market this week with an asking price of $950,000.

It has been described as a "gorgeous garden apartment" by selling agent Todd Buckland from Byron Shire Real Estate.

He said it was a "real find" and "beautifully maintained".

"This property could be the perfect downsize or great landing pad for holidays and income," the online listing states.

"The home is high set with timber floors, vaulted ceilings and plenty of outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining.

"The only freestanding apartment in the iconic Broadview building, which is located opposite the river and a short stroll to everything.

"This is a brilliant property with loads of appeal. Be quick."

Brunswick Heads is one of the most tightly-held villages on the Northern Rivers.

Properties for sale are few and far between, so when they do come on the market, they are quickly snapped up.

According to realestate.com.au, the median house price in Brunswick Heads last year was $1.4m and the median rent was $690 per week.

It's also a very high demand market, with 2099 visits per property compared to the NSW average of 1710 visits per property.

Another one-bedroom unit in the coastal village recently sold for $560,000, while a three-bedroom unit sold for $1.075m in January.