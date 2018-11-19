Menu
There are major disruptions in both directions. Picture: Channel 9
Pedestrian killed by truck in Sydney

by Ben Graham
19th Nov 2018 1:55 PM

A pedestrian has been killed in Sydney's west this morning after being hit by a truck on a busy road.

Emergency services are at the scene Woodville Road, Granville, where four lanes have been closed due to the tragic incident.

The incident occurred at 11.30am near William Street.

A NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au initial inquiries suggest it was caused by self harm.

All southbound lanes are shut as well as one northbound lane, with traffic diverted via Randle Street.

The truck driver stopped after the crash and has spoken with police at the scene.

Emergency services are still in the area and diversions are in place around the crash site. For the latest on road conditions motorists should check www.livetraffic.com.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are urging anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the incident, to call Crime Stoppers.

- If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

