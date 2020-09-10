Passion, skill, dedication and hard work really does pay off
PROOF that passion, skills, dedication and hard, hard work does pay off has seen a Northern Rivers coach captain take out a prestigious sporting award.
And if you need validation of his leadership ability, one of his teammates was the runner-up.
On Wednesday September 9, the AFLQ announced Timmy Whalan, 29, the recipient of the QFA Northern Rivers League Best and Fairest for Reserve Grade in 2020 and teammate Hamish Clacher was runner-up.
Whalan, who plays in the midfield, said the award was a real team effort.
Speaking from his day job as a teacher at Lismore South Public School, Whalan said the award was a fantastic way to end the season.
“I can’t believe I won this because we only played six of the eight games because Ballina pulled out,” he said.
“I really thought that a player from Byron would overtake me with points.”
Lismore senior men’s coach Joey Mitchell said the award was well-deserved.
“Considering the reserves drew one game and won one game this season, it’s an incredible effort,” he said.
“And for two of those games Timmy also filled in for the senior side afterwards; playing back-to-back footy matches is pretty tough.
“Timmy had led the reserves well and this win is a pretty handsome little package at this standard of football.”
Mitchell said Whalan, who has been with the club for seven years, worked hard on developing the culture and dynamics of the reserve grade team this season.
Whalan said coaching older players was a challenge, but one he’s enjoyed.
And he congratulated Clacher on his efforts.
“This is my first time coaching a senior side after coaching juniors,” Whalan said.
“If I’m proud of anything, it’s having a consistent side of players every week, they are a really great bunch and I really loved playing footy with them.”
Clacher, 28, who plays in the ruck said it was an honour to come second to Whalan.
“It’s always good to play with someone like Timmy who really lifts everyone on the team when they play,” Clacher said.