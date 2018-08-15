Parrot stuck on roof tells rescuers to ‘f*** off’

The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying "I love you".

The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying "I love you".

FIREFIGHTERS who tried to rescue a parrot stuck on a roof for three days were told by the bird to "f*** off".

The macaw's owner raised the alarm because she feared her pet, named Jessie, was injured after escaping in Edmonton, North London.

The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying "I love you", which Jessie repeated.

"Jessie had been on the same roof for three days and there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn't come down," firefighters Chris Swallow told The Sun.

"Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down.

"We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her 'I love you', which is exactly what the crew manager did.

"While Jessie responded 'I love you' back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement.

"Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to 'come' in both those languages too.

"Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree."

As Jessie wasn't injured, the firefighters, who had been called in by the RSPCA, left her on her perch.