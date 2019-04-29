Menu
A Brazilian parrot tipped off its owner alerting them of a drug bust by police. Picture: Supplied
A Brazilian parrot tipped off its owner alerting them of a drug bust by police. Picture: Supplied
Parrot ‘warns’ drug dealer of bust

by New York Post
29th Apr 2019 6:14 AM

POLLY want a lawyer!

A parrot in Brazil was taken into custody for warning his drug-dealing owner that cops were about to launch a raid - squawking, "Mummy, police!" in Portuguese.

According to the New York Post, the green-feathered watchdog began screeching loudly the moment officers showed up at his home in the eastern city of Teresina, the UK independent reported.

"He must have been trained for that," a police officer involved in the operation told the paper. "As soon as police got close, he began shouting."

The loyal loudmouth, whose name was not reported, was seized by cops and placed in a chicken wire cage at a local police station.

 

A parrot in a house in Brazil tipped off its drug-dealing owners that a police raid was about to occur. Picture: Supplied
A parrot in a house in Brazil tipped off its drug-dealing owners that a police raid was about to occur. Picture: Supplied

 

But the bird is refusing to sing like a canary.

"So far it hasn't made a sound," a local journalist reported, according to a paper.

The parrot's owner, known as "India," had been busted twice for drug trafficking in the past. Her husband, known only as Edvan, 30, was arrested during the raid when cops found crack cocaine, marijuana, and large amounts of cash in the home.

Authorities believe the parrot was trained to spot police cars.

The parrot was later taken to the Teresina Zoo.

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

