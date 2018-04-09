Menu
Gutho poised for Parra return

The Eels have missed Gutherson’s spark in attack.
PARRAMATTA are poised to welcome back Clint Gutherson as their season teeters on the brink of disaster.

Gutherson, who hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury late last year, has been sorely missed so far this season as the Eels crash from one loss to the next.

"He's a real good chance. Obviously we're naming the team tomorrow (Tuesday) but we're thinking we'll be naming him at fullback," Arthur said.

"He's one of our best athletes and most professional at the club.

"So we didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure it was more about Clint, or Gutho, as a person and as a long-term [player] for our club."

The former Manly flyer was one of Parramatta's breakout stars last season, scoring 11 tries in 18 games before his injury six weeks before the semi-finals.

He's expected to replace Will Smith at fullback, while Bevan French and Kane Evans are also tipped to return.

