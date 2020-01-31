Parliament to resume as bushfires rage on
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT?
* House and Senate sitting for the first time this year.
* Church service to be held on Tuesday morning to mark start of parliament for the year.
* Tuesday sitting will be taken up by speeches on the bushfires.
* Senate to consider inquiry into former sports minister Bridget McKenzie's handling of community sport grants.
* A new Liberal senator could be sworn in to replace South Australia's Cory Bernardi after a preselection this weekend.
* Legislation will be rushed through to exempt bushfire relief payments and volunteer loss-of-income grants from tax.
* Senate to debate draft laws cracking down on illegal phoenix activity.
* The government will aim to legislate four more recommendations from the banking royal commission.
* Nationals party room to meet on Monday. Liberal, coalition and Labor meetings on Tuesday.
* Energy Minister Angus Taylor faces further questions about doctored documents.
* Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe to face economics committee on Friday.
* Labor senator Alex Gallacher is on leave to deal with lung cancer treatment.