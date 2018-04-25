Parkway Drive unveil new album

Parkway Drive have announced the release date, cover art and new video for their latest musical release Reverence.

Due out May 4, Reverence is the most sonically adventurous and emotionally intense effort yet from the Byron Bay-based five-piece.

Social media was abuzz this morning as the video for 'The Void' made its rounds on metal forums and pages.

"Reverence represents the most honest and personal record we have ever created," says Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall.

"It has been born though pain, sacrifice, and conviction, with the ultimate goal of expanding not only what Parkway Drive stand for musically, but who we are as people.

"Thank you for listening."

Today marks the premiere of The Void, one of the many heart-shredding anthems featured on Reverence.

Directed by Allan Hardy, the video fully channels the furious energy of The Void, a track built on thrashing rhythms, ferocious vocal work, and deeply infectious melodies.

The elaborate video sees the band perform in one of the most audacious videos they have done to date.

Hardy has the band battling robotic versions of themselves.

Produced by longtime Parkway Drive sound engineer George Hadjichristou, Reverence arrives as the follow-up to 2015's IRE-Parkway Drive's most hugely successful album to date and a major force in boosting their ever-growing worldwide following.

In addition to broadening the band's sonic palette, Reverence offers up some of Parkway Drive's most devastating songs yet.

TRACKLIST FOR REVERENCE:

1. Wishing Wells

2. Prey

3. Absolute Power

4. Cemetery Bloom

5. The Void

6. I Hope You Rot

7. Shadow Boxing

8. In Blood

9. Chronos

10. The Colour Of Leaving

Along with McCall, Parkway Drive features guitarists Luke Kilpatrick and Jeff Ling, bassist Jia O'Connor, and drummer Ben Gordon. Formed in Byron Bay in 2002, the band has released five studio albums, all on Resist Records: Killing with a Smile (2005), Horizons (2007), Deep Blue (2010), Atlas (2012), and IRE (2015). With all five albums certified gold in Australia, Parkway Drive have also released two platinum-selling DVDs (2012's Home is for the Heartless and 2009's Parkway Drive: The DVD).