Parkway Drive reschedules Australian tour dates

PARKWAY Drive have rescheduled their upcoming Australian tour.

The Viva The Underdogs Australian Revolution Tour, originally scheduled for June 2020, will now take place in July 2021 with special guests Hatebreed and Every Time I Die.

The band put out the message to their fans letting them know the changed situation.

“It may come as no surprise to you that the Viva The Underdogs Australian Revolution Tour will need to be postponed,” they said.

“Given the current situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) and the various restrictions state and federal governments have put in place, it is literally impossible for the tour to go on in June 2020.

“We have rescheduled the shows for July 2021 and are stoked that both Hatebreed and Every Time I Die will still be joining us then.

“Thank you for your patience in these testing times and we promise it will be worth the wait when this tour gets back up and running next year.”

It comes after news the band had to reschedule their European dates as well.

The Viva The Underdogs World Tour 2020, which was due to kick off with its European Revolution leg in April, was postponed to December.

Vocalist Winston McCall took to Instagram to let fans know what was happening with the tour after they quickly adjusted touring times to reschedule the huge production to a later date.

“Our team has worked their arses off to be able to rebook those shows,” he said.

“I seriously can’t believe we get another shot at doing this so hold on to your tickets we will be coming back, we will be coming around and it is going to be good when it happens.

“We got that to look forward to at least and Hatebreed are still playing with us and Crystal Lake is still supporting.”

It is not all bad news with the band revealing via a new interview with Rock Sound (via Blabbermouth), that due to the lockdown situation the band are working on new music.