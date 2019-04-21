Child sucks on used condom at Macca’s

A two-year-old girl who found a used condom in the eating area of a McDonald's will have to undergo STD testing.

A Perth couple were "sickened" to find their toddler had picked up the black item about 6pm Friday night at the fast-food outlet in Warnbro in the city's outer-south.

The mother, who only wanted to be known as Wendy, told 10 daily she went back to the counter to order something when her husband spotted their daughter sucking on the condom.

"I ran into the bathrooms, washed her mouth and hands and came out and gave her a drink. We were terrified," she said.

""I am really angry and sickened ... I haven't slept. I have been feeling overwhelmingly guilty for taking her there in the first place."

Wendy said the condom appeared to be used and might have been on a chair.

The mother said she was disgusted how the restaurant treated her family when their doctor told them to return to get the condom and take it to hospital for testing.

The couple have to wait three months before they can get their daughter tested for an STD.

McDonald's told 10 daily they were "very sorry" the incident happened and take situations like it seriously.

"We are conducting an investigation into how this happened," the spokesperson said.

"Cleanliness and safety are our top priorities and we ensure the shift manager on duty conducts what we refer to as a travel path every 30 minutes."

In 2011 teenagers admitted to a "condom hoax" at a McDonald's in Geraldton after a father found his two-year-old girl chewing on what was said to be a used item.

A group of local schoolgirls later came forward and admitted they played a prank by planting the condom filled with ice cream in the cubby house.