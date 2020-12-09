Menu
Parents’ shock at ‘sex’ show on ABC Kids

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
9th Dec 2020 8:56 AM
ABC viewers have been left scratching their heads after a raunchily-titled program appeared on the Kids channel recently.

A show titled Luke Warm Sex had social media users in disbelief when a re-run of the 2016 mini-series aired on the combined ABC Kids/Comedy Channel over the weekend.

“Luke Warm Sex” on the ABC Kids/Comedy channel.
The documentary-style program, which is hosted by comedian Luke McGregor, follows him speaking to therapists and professionals about how to improve his self-esteem and "get better at sex".

3AW radio host DeeDee Dunleavy took to Twitter when she spotted the show on ABC's digital guide recently.

"Something for the kiddies on Foxtel's ABC Kids Comedy channel …," she wrote.

Other Twitter users were also quick to comment.

"We looked, didn't seem appropriate at all," a user named James said.

"I guess they've got to learn sometime?" Robert wrote.

ABC recently combined its Comedy and Kids channels as part of a company-wide programming restructure for 2021.

Under the new format, kids shows end at 7:30pm, before more adult-themed programs like Luke Warm Sex take the screen for the rest of the night.

Parents' shock at 'sex' show on ABC Kids

