Parents outraged over school return

Students in NSW are set to return to school on this morning, but thousands of parents have signed a petition demanding a choice.

An outraged mum from Toongabbie in NSW has started a Change.org petition demanding the NSW Education Department give parents a choice on whether they want to send their children to school.

"With so much not known about this virus and its side affects on children, let the parents make an informed decision if they want the kids to to be a guinea pig or not," mother-of-two Ash Parmar said.

"We expect NSW DET to let parents exercise their right, have a choice to decide, to either send their kids to school or to continue in the online classroom. "

Mr Parmar said he would keep his daughters (aged five and eight) at home regardless because he did not believe it was safe yet.

So far, more than 6000 fellow parents have signed the petition.

Department guidelines state all schoolchildren must return on Monday unless they are unwell or have a medical certificate for an ongoing condition, while children with family members in high-risk groups also require a letter from a doctor advising them to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the $60 billion overestimate of the JobKeeper scheme. "I welcome the fact that the demand for the program has been less than what Treasury estimated," Mr Morrison said.

"There will be many challenges the economy will face beyond September…but JobKeeper is not the only program that the government has put in place to support Australians around the country."

JobKeeper is legislated to finish in September.

It was revealed earlier this week the JobKeeper program, designed to keep unemployed Australians paid, was only going to cost $70 billion, $60 billion less than the $130 billion estimate.

"Treasury made an estimate of how much this would cost, that estimate was cautious. It overestimated how high the demand would be," Mr Morrison said.

Australia has now recorded more than 7110 cases of COVID-19 with 102 deaths. Cases include 3087 in New South Wales, 1603 in Victoria, 1061 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 560 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.