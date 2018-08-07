Menu
Login
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Crime

Body found at High School

7th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

PARENTS of Darwin High School students have been informed a body was found on the school's premises on Tuesday.

Police were called immediately and are investigating the death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Darwin High School principal Jill Hazeldine sent an email to parents informing them of the incident but said students had not been affected.

"This person was not a member of the Darwin High School community," she said.

"Fortunately, students were not exposed to this incident."

Despite the body being found on the edge of the school grounds, police investigations meant some students and staff were unable to access their cars during lunch time.

Ms Hazeldine welcomed any queries from parents and thanked staff and students from their co-operation.

body found darwin high school

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners