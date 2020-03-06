Parents and kids rejoice! Bluey live on stage coming to Lismore

LIVE SHOW: Bluey's Big Play is coming to the Northern Rivers.

FANS of the hit TV show Bluey will say ‘wackadoo!’ as tickets go on sale for the world premiere of Bluey’s Big Play – The Stage Show.

The 50-minute live show will be held a Lismore City Hall.

Based on the number one kids show on Australian TV, Bluey, this will be the first time that Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad) and Chilli (Mum) will perform live on stage.

Queensland audiences will be the first to see Bluey’s Big Play, opening at QPAC on May 29 and running to June 7, ahead of a 50-theatre national tour.

Join The Heelers in their first live theatre show created just for you with puppetry, live actors and iconic Australian sets. It’s a little bit different and a little bit beautiful.

Bluey’s Big Play is an original story written by Bluey’s creator Joe Brumm with new music created by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Presented by BBCS, Andrew Kay and QPAC, Bluey’s Big Play offers the chance to get up close and personal with the much-adored Queensland Heeler family.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Screen Queensland.

Tickets to Bluey’s Big Play-The Stage Show are now on sale from 1300 066 772 or https://lismorecityhall.com.au/whats-on/