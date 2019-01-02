Menu
Login
An ambulance at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
An ambulance at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
News

Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

Janine Watson
by
2nd Jan 2019 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

PARAMEDICS were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon putting locals and holiday makers on edge.

But thankfully it wasn't a tragic outcome, with a woman dislocating her knee in the water.

The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

The beach made national headlines last month when three members from the same family group visiting from Sydney drowned at the unpatrolled beach.

Just days later a fourth man drowned at the same beach.

The 60-year-old Swiss national was travelling up the coast and is understood to have stopped at the beach for a brief swim.

More Stories

editors picks moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners