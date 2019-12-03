Menu
Paramedics assess baby after three-car crash

Liana Turner
by
3rd Dec 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
UPDATE, 8.55am: A COUPLE are being treated by paramedics after a three-car crash at Wollongbar.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said there were three patients resulting from the Plateau Drive crash.

He said one was a woman who was conscious and had suffered a laceration to the head.

Her husband had sustained a minor laceration to an arm.

He said there were no details available on a third patient, for whom a third ambulance has been requested.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a three-car crash at Wollongbar.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they were called to Plateau Drive, near Bolwarra Circuit, about 8.15am.

He said an infant was among those in one of the vehicles.

"There was a baby in one of the vehicles but the baby's out and okay," he said.

He said a female driver was being assessed and was believed to have sustained some injuries.

It's understood police, ambulances and a Rural Fire Service crew have also been called to the scene, as well as Police Rescue.

He said police were closing Plateau Drive to all traffic at the scene.

More details to come.

Lismore Northern Star

