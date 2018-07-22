Paparazzo hits back at Tracy Grimshaw

IF YOU haven't been keeping up with the Tracy Grimshaw paparazzi drama, let us fill you in.

Last week, the A Current Affair host shared a makeup free selfie on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek caption.

"Paps are in my street again so here's a free shot of what they're after: without make up or hair done, looking unkempt and flushed from working, preferably with #restingbitchface, work clothes covered in furkid hair, and maybe some horse snot thrown in," she wrote.

"Now the mags and websites don't have to pay to have me stalked by strange men to get this pic. I'll buy a selfie stick so next time I can give you full length, because they like those. Especially from behind. Leave it with me."

Grimshaw was praised by her followers and other celebrities including model Megan Gale for the post.

But now the paparazzo who was attempting to get the shot of Grimshaw has hit back.

Stephen Cook, the former assistant editor of New Zealand's Herald on Sunday, was the man behind the lens.

He commented on Grimshaw's photo and criticised her "righteous indignation".

"Tracy there is a rich irony here that for whatever reason seems lost on you," Mr Cook commented on her post.

"With blinding righteous indignation, you condemn the paparazzi while ignoring the fact that in the over-exaggerated, sensationalised world of tabloid current affairs your show adopts the very same practises (sic) as they do.

"Five days a week, you chase and hound people to the ends of the Earth in the name of 'serious journalism', when in reality your show is nothing more than tabloid TV designed to boost Channel 9's ratings and advertising revenue."

When the drama hits the Instagram comments.

He also pointed out that A Current Affair has previously relied on the paparazzi for vision broadcast on its show.

"You will remember ACA was recognised at a journalism awards gala for its coverage of the Mitchell Pearce dog scandal," he wrote.

"That video was provided to ACA by none other than the paparazzi. If you're going to vilify the paparazzi one minute you cannot accept the content they provide the next."

Mr Cook said if Grimshaw wasn't up for being papped occasionally, there was an "easy way" to stop it from happening.

"Give up the money, the perks and with it the celebrity and life you live like the rest of us. If you're not willing to do that, then stop the carping and smile for the cameras."

Grimshaw is yet to respond to the comment.

The paparazzo went on a massive rant in the comments section on Grimshaw’s post.