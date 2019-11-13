Pammy begs Morrison to help Assange

PAMELA Anderson has penned an open letter to Scott Morrison urging the PM to bring Julian Assange home to Australia.

In the letter, which Anderson posted to Twitter and addressed to Morrison and Senator Marise Payne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Women, Anderson said she was pleased that "parliamentarians from across the political spectrum are now choosing to stand and work together to bring Julian Assange home to Australia."

"Julian Assange is hanging on like a super hero in Belmarsh super maximum security prison's hospital in London and I will be visiting him again the day before my arrival to the Gold Coast this month," Anderson wrote in the lengthy missive.

ulian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court in London, England. Picture: Getty Images

"I am extremely distressed at the thought of his declining state -

though I know his mind is as sharp as they come -

I am hopeful that he will even be able to recover from the traumatic psychological torture that he has been systematically subjected to, as declared by the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Mr Nils Melzer," Anderson continued.

"Now more than ever before Julian needs Australians to support him,

so that he can continue to be the journalist

Australians are proud to call their own, one of the most respected

and awarded journalists of our time in fact."

The following day, Anderson sent another letter to US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania which begins by flattering Trump and the First Lady before asking that they drop their efforts to extradite Assange to the US.

Picture: Courtesy of Pamela Anderson

"I am always enlightened and encouraged when I see the great work that you both have achieved during your period as the leading couple of the people," Anderson begins.

"Integrity was certainly the underlying thread that defeated Hillary and brought to the world this great couple, cannoning you into the most powerful position in the world," she continues, before finally suggesting that "if you were to pardon Julian Assange and not allow the legal precedent of extradition of a fact publishing journalist for a life of torture, then the people would salute your action.

Pamela Anderson in a recent photo shoot. Picture: Liz Rosa.

You will be forever remembered as the champion you were always destined to be and the people would truly salute you for such a gesture."

Signing off, she invites the Trumps to join forces with The Pamela Anderson Foundation and have a meeting about the environment.

"I wish to also explore the possibility that the First lady Mrs Melania Trump may wish to partner with The Pamela Foundation on some ground breaking initiatives to save some endangered species such as the Black Rhinoceros …"

Anderson followed up her letter to the Trumps with a throwback tweet showing the couple celebrating Donald Trump's birthday with Anderson in 2005.

"@POTUS @FLOTUS, Once upon a time …" she captioned the photos.

It's a far cry from what she wrote about Mr Trump back in April when Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

And the USA ?

This toxic coward of a President

He needs to rally his base? -

You are selfish and cruel.

You have taken the entire world backwards.



You are devils and liars and thieves.

And you will ROTT



And

WE WILL RISE ✊ — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

It is not clear exactly how or when Anderson and Assange met, only that she has become close with the Wikileaks founder over the past few years.

She told People: "Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle - I love him for this. 'I understand that our 'affair' and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That's fine, but I'd rather not go into private details. Let's just say everyone deserves love."

In a 60 Minutes interview, she said, "We like to call it a romantic struggle. It is to educate the world. 'We don't have a romantic relationship, but I feel very close to him and I feel closer to him than I think a lot of people have gotten to him."

Pamela Anderson, who is a vocal Julian Assange supporter, appeared on The View, where she discussed WikiLeaks and defended Assange when McCain called him a cyberterrorist. Picture: YouTube

Anderson has become something of a prolific letter writer of late.

The animal lover and PETA spokesperson has also written to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau calling for high-quality vegan meals to be served in Canadian prisons, and recently wrote to the venue of the Playboy Club in London requesting that he replace the foie gras on the menu with vegan foie gras - "a 100% humane and delicious dish that is bursting with bold flavours and doesn't come at the expense of an animal's life."

It’s not the first time Anderson has reached out to Scott Morrison. Picture: Getty Images

It's not the first time Anderson has reached out to Mr Morrison. She slammed the prime minister a year ago after he laughed off her pleas to "defend your friend".

Speaking on the radio, he said he had no intention of heeding her advice but added, "I've had plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson."