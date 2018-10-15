Palace confirms Meghan Markle is pregnant

KENSINGTON Palace have announced Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby in 2019.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in May and have been the subject of serious baby speculation ever since.

The palace confirmed in a tweet at 5.30pm AEST today the couple, who are in Australia on a royal tour, were expecting their first child.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace tweeted.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news has already spread across the world, and earned a congratulations from Australian leaders including Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The baby is due in the British spring of 2019.

The Duke and Duchess are touring Australia for the next nine days, primarily for the Invictus Games in Sydney. They are due to meet baby koalas tomorrow as part of their first day of official duties.

They will also travel to Dubbo, Fraser Island and Melbourne before travelling on to Fiji.