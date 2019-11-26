Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 12:20 PM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
indian taxi driver naseem shah pakistan shaheen afridi yasir shah
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mothers, all bound by the grief of losing a child to an overdose, share their personal stories.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        premium_icon How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        Health Emergency air quality monitors have been installed throughout NSW